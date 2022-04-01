|
Citation
Räsänen T, Reiman A, Puolamäki K, Savvides R, Oikarinen E, Lantto E. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 28-37.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36031255
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Finnish companies are legally required to insure their employees against occupational accidents. Insurance companies are then required to submit information about occupational accidents to the Finnish Workers' Compensation Center (TVK), which then publishes occupational accident statistics in Finland together with Statistics Finland. Our objective is to detect silent signals, by which we mean patterns in the data such as increased occupational accident frequencies for which there is initially only weak evidence, making their detection challenging. Detecting such patterns as early as possible is important, since there is often a cost associated with both reacting and not reacting: not reacting when an increased accident frequency is noted may lead to further accidents that could have been prevented.
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Occupational accident; Silent signals; Workplace