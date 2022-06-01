Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Global changes in the labor force have led to an increase in non-standard employment (NSE) workers, particularly apparent in the construction industry. These workers have a higher risk of occupational injury and negative health-related outcomes.



METHOD: In this study, relevant literature and the database for construction accidents are examined to identify the classification of NSE in the Taiwan construction industry. Accident reports from 2000 to 2018 are extracted from case reports of the Northern Occupational Safety and Health Center of Taiwan. Pearson's chi-squared test are then employed to analyze a total of 1,612 occupational fatality cases in the construction industry to explore the differences in occupational injuries between NSE and standard employment (SE). Further, characteristics of occupational injuries for different types of NSE in the construction industry are analyzed.



RESULTS: The NSE occupational injury rate for older workers over 60 years old is higher, especially for self-employed workers taking on technical work. NSE workers are more expected to suffer occupational fatalities in the small-scale, non-public, and repair projects. Occupational injuries involving self-employed and temporary agency workers are clearly regionally concentrated. Temporary agency workers involved in occupational injuries are most engaged in non-technical work and movement for worker motion with their unfamiliarity with the worksite. Most enterprises did not perform safety management on construction sites for occupational injuries involving NSE workers, especially for self-employed workers.



CONCLUSIONS: The results show that the hazard characteristics of NSE workers are clearly different from SE workers. NSE workers face inferior job security and protection, especially for self-employed workers.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The results can be used to establish effective occupational safety management policies and programs more efficiently.

