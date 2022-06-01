|
Citation
|
Kaye SA, Rodwell D, Watson-Brown N, Rose C, Buckley L. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 342-351.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36031262
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Engagement in prosocial and altruistic on-road behaviors is a new area of research with potential safety benefits for road users. This paper systematically reviewed studies on road users' engagement in prosocial and altruistic behaviors to provide guidance regarding the next steps in this area of research, particularly to inform targeted interventions. The objective was to identify the types of on-road prosocial and altruistic behaviors that have been studied, and the factors associated with these behaviors. Road users were defined as drivers, passengers, or vulnerable road users (e.g., pedestrian, motorcyclists, and bicyclists).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Passengers; Altruism; Driver behavior; Positive social influence; Prosocial; Speaking up