Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many countries introduced mandatory Design for Safety (DfS) or Prevention through Design (PtD) requirements to reduce construction accident rates. However, there is a knowledge gap on the relative importance of industry level interventions to improve the implementation of DfS regulations. Thus, this study aims to identify and prioritize a set of industry level interventions to help regulators and industry associations understand the industry's perceptions and improve the implementation of mandatory DfS.



METHOD: A mixed method approach consisting of 59 semi-structured interviews, four focus group discussions, and an online poll was implemented.



RESULTS: Key challenges faced during DfS implementations were identified (lack of guidelines, lack of commitment towards DfS, the inadequate capability of DfS team, and limited effectiveness of DfS Professionals (DfSPs)). The study elicited eight industry level interventions to overcome these challenges and ranked them based on effectiveness and ease of implementation. The ranked industry level interventions in descending order are continuing training for DfSPs, samples and guidelines, DfS training for non-DfSPs, Building Information Modelling (BIM) for DfS review, strengthening DfSP as a profession, DfS awards for developers, third party audits for DfS reviews, and submission of DfS Risk Register to regulator.



CONCLUSIONS: Identified interventions were classified into four intervention categories: (a) improving competency/ knowledge; (b) technological tools; (c) checks/ audits; and (d) recognitions/ certifications. The key contributions of this study are the identification and prioritization of industry level interventions for DfS, and the classification of safety interventions available to industry associations and regulators.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Findings from this study help regulators and industry associations prioritize their resources to improve the implementation of mandatory DfS. Moreover, regulators and industry associations can also use the generic framework of industry level interventions to identify possible interventions to improve other mandatory WSH processes.

Language: en