Granger S, Turner N. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 38-47.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36031267
INTRODUCTION: While there are numerous reviews of the research on the psychology of occupational safety, these studies provide weak guidance on where the research should go next. Accordingly, we introduce a simple framework for thinking about future research in this area: the adapting, adopting, and advancing change framework. This framework summarizes how external, technological, and theoretical developments have driven research in the psychology of occupational safety and uses these observations as evidence to imagine ways in which they may continue to do so.
Stress; Occupational safety; Safety climate; Safety performance; Appraisals