Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Aggressive driving contributes to crashes, which often result in serious or fatal injuries. Efforts to reduce road trauma need to include strategies to reduce emotional and aggressive driving. Thus far, solutions have not comprehensively addressed the reasons why drivers become aggressive. This study provides preliminary evidence of the effectiveness of the Reduce Aggressive driving (RAD) program in improving driver behavior. The RAD is based on group discussion, feedback, and goal setting to encourage more positive responses to triggers for aggressive driving. The aim of this study was to evaluate the delivery of the RAD and its impact on driver anger and aggression.



METHOD: A total of 94 drivers, ranging in age from 18 to 74 years (Mean = 38; SD = 15; 56% males) attended one two-hour online RAD session during which they identified triggers for their aggression and developed individual strategies to avoid aggressive driving. Most (87%) participants agreed that the RAD helped them generate realistic strategies to avoid aggressive driving. A subset of 67 participants provided self-reported anger and aggressive driving tendencies one month, and four months after the RAD.



RESULTS: When these were compared to baseline measures taken before participation in the RAD, decreases across all measures were observed. Thus, anger and aggressive driving significantly decreased one month after the RAD, and these decreases were maintained at the four month follow up; providing evidence of the effectiveness of the RAD in reducing these dangerous behaviors.



Further research is needed to objectively measure changes in behavior to and support broader roll-out of the RAD program.

