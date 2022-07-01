|
Stephens AN, Newnam S, Young KL. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 438-449.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36031274
INTRODUCTION: Aggressive driving contributes to crashes, which often result in serious or fatal injuries. Efforts to reduce road trauma need to include strategies to reduce emotional and aggressive driving. Thus far, solutions have not comprehensively addressed the reasons why drivers become aggressive. This study provides preliminary evidence of the effectiveness of the Reduce Aggressive driving (RAD) program in improving driver behavior. The RAD is based on group discussion, feedback, and goal setting to encourage more positive responses to triggers for aggressive driving. The aim of this study was to evaluate the delivery of the RAD and its impact on driver anger and aggression.
Road safety; Behavior modification; Aggressive driving