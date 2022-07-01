Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Encouraging safe work practices (SWPs) is challenging in agriculture. Group-based social learning has effectively promoted SWPs and health behaviors in other occupations, and could be applied in agriculture (e.g., through farmer discussion groups (DGs)). In Ireland, dairy DG members are more likely to adopt novel technologies and practices, a relationship that might extend to SWPs. The extent of SWP adoption among Irish dairy farmers is unknown. This paper evaluates a 2018 baseline study of SWP implementation, conducted as part of a dairy DG-based intervention study.



METHOD: A paper-based survey of SWP implementation and safety self-perception was distributed to 1,220 farmers from 84 dairy DGs. For eight SWPs, associated with high-risk farm hazards (livestock, slurry, machinery, or tractors), farmers were asked how frequently they implemented these practices in the previous year, and how frequently they intended to do so next year (0: never, 1: rarely, 2: sometimes, 3: most of the time, 4: all of the time).



RESULTS: Surveys were completed by 460 farmers. For the previous year, three SWPs, related to slurry, machinery, and tractor hazards, scored a median frequency of four. Four SWPs, related to livestock, slurry, and machinery hazards, scored a median frequency of three. The lowest median score (two) was for tractor exit behavior. Median intention scores matched or exceeded past frequency for all SWPs, while 73% intended to increase implementation of at least one SWP. Most (96%) considered themselves a "safe farmer." CONCLUSIONS: Farmers generally perceived themselves to be safe at work, which is reflected in their SWP implementation. Most farmers intended to increase SWP implementation, suggesting awareness of safety shortcomings and a desire to farm more safely.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: This study can inform farm safety promotion initiatives. The disconnect between farmers' safety self-perception and SWP implementation merits further research.

