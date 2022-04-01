SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Claxton G, Hosie P, Sharma P. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 57-67.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2022.04.006

PMID

36031280

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This paper uses an extensive review of the safety culture literature to identify three key themes (a) role of new employees, (b) absence of a pro-active approach, and (c) need for a 'No-blame' culture, and explores their impact on the occupational health and safety culture (OHS).

METHOD: We use a qualitative study with a constructivist phenomenological approach consisting of 55 in-depth interviews with a diverse range of participants, including business owners, line managers and supervisors, OHS advisors, workers, and union representatives in Western Australia. A workplace vignette was used to elicit cultural norms derived from the participants' attitudes and beliefs, which were analyzed using NVivo software to conduct a thematic analysis to classify the interview text into specific concepts and phrases.

RESULTS: Findings confirm the three themes identified from our literature review and provide useful insights into the challenges faced by the participants in the implementation of safety policies.

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Besides extending the occupational health and safety literature, these findings have important managerial implications in view of the evolving nature of work and workplaces.


Language: en

Keywords

Stakeholders; Culture; Occupational health and safety; Proactive

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print