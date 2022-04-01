|
Jonsson A, Runefors M, Gustavsson J, Nilson F. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 68-84.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36031281
INTRODUCTION: Despite a positive long-term trend in fire mortality rates, more knowledge is required concerning the causes and typologies of fatal residential fires in order to improve preventative efforts and further decrease fatality rates. A previous study suggested that fatal residential fires can be grouped into six categories, however, the analyses were performed on a limited dataset that is now more than a decade old. As such, there are some uncertainties regarding the current situation. Also, in the previous study, no subgroups were analyzed separately, despite fatal fires being renowned for being strongly age-dependent.
Language: en
Cluster analysis; Elderly; Fire mortality