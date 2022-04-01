|
Hanna JL, Wright MF, Azar ST. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 85-92.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36031282
INTRODUCTION: Unintentional home injuries are common and costly, with over 1.6 million occurring among U.S. children ages 0-4 in 2018. Home visitors and other early childhood professionals can provide valuable prevention education and intervention to reduce unintentional injury risk for children. This proof-of-concept study aimed to test the feasibility of the first phase of Home Safety Hero, a software-based serious game simulation that trains users in identification of home safety risks, as a capacity building tool for early childhood professionals.
Injury prevention; Early childhood professional development; Serious game simulation; Staff training; Workforce capacity building