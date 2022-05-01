Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study explored the seatbelt use among in-state and out-of-state drivers in relation to their personal (age, gender, license status, etc.) and crash characteristics (time, location, roadway factors, etc.) using crash data over a 10-year period (2010-2019) from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).



METHOD: Comparison of seatbelt use between the two groups (in-state vs. out-of-state drivers) were conducted using Z-test statistics. Logistic regression models were developed to examine the probability of seatbelt use among each group.



RESULTS: New findings in this study showed that out-of-state drivers were 5% more likely than in-state drivers to use seatbelts. Regardless of the driver's age, gender, license status, vehicle type, and injury severity, seatbelt use was significantly higher among out-of-state drivers. Moreover, irrespective of the location (rural or urban), the season (time, day, or month), road type (arterial, local streets, etc.), and jurisdictional seatbelt law (primary or secondary), out-of-state drivers were more seatbelt compliant than in-state drivers. Finally, out-of-state drivers traveling from states with secondary/no seatbelt laws exhibited higher seatbelt compliance rate in primary seatbelt law states than in states with less strict laws (i.e., secondary/no law).



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings in this study are critical to addressing a myriad of policy questions related to seatbelt laws and seatbelt use. Future research should focus on the disparity in seatbelt use between the two groups and determine intervention strategies that are effective at promoting seatbelt use across the United States. Additionally, given the significant differences in driver seatbelt use behavior based on the type of seatbelt law, if states with less strict laws upgrade to primary seatbelt laws, there likely will be increases in seatbelt compliance in those states.

