Abstract

Substance use is associated with poor outcomes for individuals with early psychosis. Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT) is an evidence-based approach that helps families to reduce substance use, engage in treatment, and improve family wellbeing, but it has not yet been studied for psychosis and substance use. The present study aimed to develop and evaluate a telehealth intervention utilizing CRAFT for families experiencing early psychosis and substance use. Twenty family members completed six to eight telehealth sessions of CRAFT adapted for early psychosis (CRAFT-EP). Participants completed an assessment battery at baseline, mid- and post-intervention, a three-month follow-up, surveys after each session, and a focus group to measure mean percentage of sessions completed, mean program satisfaction ratings, telehealth preference, and qualitative feedback. Participants had 100% session completion, and program satisfaction was at or near excellent for 99% of sessions. Half of participants preferred a primarily virtual hybrid program, whereas 45% preferred exclusively virtual visits. Communication was the most helpful topic, and participants requested additional written examples and resources. CRAFT-EP is feasible and acceptable to serve as the active intervention in a pilot randomized controlled trial comparing treatment as usual plus CRAFT-EP to treatment as usual.

Language: en