Abstract

In Lebanon, people are currently experiencing what has been called one of the top three most severe economic crises the world has seen since the mid-nineteenth century (World Bank Group, 2021). Since October 2019, the economic situation in Lebanon has been rapidly deteriorating (Youssef, Reference Youssef2020). In addition to the economic collapse, on 4 August 2020, a massive explosion at the Port of Beirut killed at least 200 people, injured thousands, and left over 300 000 people homeless (Devi, Reference Devi2020). The explosion was so massive that it was felt 150 miles away in the neighboring island of Cyprus (Alberti, Reference Alberti2020). Since then, Lebanon has continued to experience economic downfall. To date, the Lebanese Lira has lost over 90% of its value (Associated Press, 2022). Since October 2019, the exchange rate of the US dollar went from 1500 Lebanese pounds (LBP) to 23 000 LBP, a rate that is constantly changing. To date, the minimum monthly wage in Lebanon remains 675 000 LBP, once worth $450 now averages around $30. With inflation up by 145%, families now spend up to five times the minimum wage on food alone (Goyeneche and Khraiche, Reference Goyeneche and Khraiche2021; Ramadan, 2021). To put things in perspective, 1 liter of milk (i.e. 0.33 fl oz) used to cost 3000 LBP before the inflation, this same liter of milk now costs 22 000 LBP (Hussein, Reference Hussein2021). Note that prices of goods are constantly changing. The country is also experiencing scarcity in a number of basic necessities (Goyeneche and Khraiche, Reference Goyeneche and Khraiche2021). Amongst those necessities are fuel, electricity, medication, medical services, milk, and infant formula. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns imposed as a result, exacerbated the challenges Lebanon is facing. The strain on the healthcare systems has been especially drastic for a population living in a country that is already on the brink of bankruptcy (Bizri et al., Reference Bizri, Khachfe, Fares and Musharrafieh2021). Measures taken to control the spread of the pandemic have also negatively impacted the education sector in Lebanon, in addition to putting a strain on the psychological health of its population (Bizri et al., Reference Bizri, Khachfe, Fares and Musharrafieh2021). For a country facing economic and political meltdown, the pandemic could not have come at a worse time (Bizri et al., Reference Bizri, Khachfe, Fares and Musharrafieh2021)...

