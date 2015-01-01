Abstract

BackgroundPrevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is high in Pakistan both due to natural disasters and ongoing conflicts. Offspring of trauma survivors are at increased risk for mental and physical illnesses. Parental PTSD has been linked to troubled parent-child relationships, behaviour problems, trauma symptoms, and depression in children. This study aims to explore the acceptability, feasibility and indications of the effectiveness of group learning through play plus trauma-focused cognitive behaviour therapy (LTP Plus TF-CBT) for parents experiencing PTSD.



METHODS/DesignThis is a two-arm pilot cluster randomised controlled trial (RCT). We aim to recruit 300 parents with a diagnosis of PTSD. The screening will be done using the Impact of Event Scale-Revised. Diagnosis of PTSD will be confirmed using the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale-5 (CAPS-5). Union Councils from Peshawar and Karachi will be randomised into either group LTP Plus TF CBT arm or treatment as usual (TAU). The intervention includes 12 sessions of LTP Plus TF-CBT delivered weekly in the first 2 months and then fortnightly in a group setting by trained psychologists. The groups will be co-facilitated by the community health workers (CHWs). Parents will be assessed at baseline and 4th month (end of the intervention), using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7) Scale, Client Service Receipt Inventory (CSRI), and Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ-3)DiscussionThis trial would help build an understanding of the acceptability, feasibility and indications of the effectiveness of a low-cost parenting intervention.

