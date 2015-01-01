|
Chaudhry N, Farooque S, Kiran T, Bergeijk OE, Chaudhry IB, Memon R, Husain M, Andriopoulou P, Rana MH, Naeem F, Husain N. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
BackgroundPrevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is high in Pakistan both due to natural disasters and ongoing conflicts. Offspring of trauma survivors are at increased risk for mental and physical illnesses. Parental PTSD has been linked to troubled parent-child relationships, behaviour problems, trauma symptoms, and depression in children. This study aims to explore the acceptability, feasibility and indications of the effectiveness of group learning through play plus trauma-focused cognitive behaviour therapy (LTP Plus TF-CBT) for parents experiencing PTSD.
Language: en
Learning through play; parenting intervention; post-traumatic stress; Trauma; trauma-focused CBT