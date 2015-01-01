|
Wirove RL, Olver ME, Haag A. Assessment 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36031861
This study examined the discrimination and calibration properties of the Violence Risk Appraisal Guide-Revised (VRAG-R) within a large subset of the population of 574 individuals who had been found Not Criminally Responsible on Account of Mental Disorder (NCRMD) in Alberta. The VRAG-R was scored on all individuals identified via The Alberta NCR Project database from every file that contained sufficient relevant information and recidivism data were obtained via official criminal records. The VRAG-R demonstrated strong discrimination properties for general and violent recidivism over 5-year, 10-year, and global follow-ups. Calibration analyses, however, indicated that the VRAG-R substantially over estimated violence risk and that there was poor agreement between expected and observed recidivism rates for this population. When examined in the male subsample, these issues remained but to a lesser degree; examination of VRAG-R discrimination and calibration for females was not possible due to a lack of recidivists.
Language: en
actuarial; not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder; recidivism; Violence Risk Appraisal Guide–Revised; violence risk assessment