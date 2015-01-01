|
Babarro I, Ibarluzea J, Theodorsson E, Fano E, Lebeña A, Guxens M, Sunyer J, Andiarena A. Child Neuropsychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36036166
Bullying has been identified as the most common form of aggression and a major source of stress among children and adolescents. The main objective of this study was to analyze the association that school context in general and bullying in particular might have with hair cortisol concentration (HCC), examining the effect of executive function and sex on this association. The study included 659 11-year-old preadolescents from the cohorts of Gipuzkoa and Sabadell of the INMA (INfancia y Medio Ambiente-Children and Environment) project. We gathered information about school-related factors (bullying, school environment, problems with peers and academic performance) and executive function (risky decision-making). Hair samples were collected to measure cortisol concentrations and Structural Equation Modeling was used to examine associations between school-related factors, executive function and HCC.
Language: en
bullying; executive function; Hair cortisol; preadolescents; school context