Abstract

A 63-year-old male landscaper presented to our emergency department (ED) following unintentional ingestion of an herbicide including diquat, a highly lethal toxin. Poison control was consulted, and treatment was centered around emergency hemodialysis to mitigate the nephrotoxic effects of diquat. Unfortunately, our patient did not survive. Unlike most organophosphate poisonings, diquat facilitates the formation of catastrophic amounts of reactive oxygen species leading to lethal consequences for affected cells. The body's most affected sites are the kidneys, liver, and lungs. Our patient's accidental diquat consumption illuminates the need for additional research to be done. This case report emphasizes the importance of identifying effective treatments for diquat and similar poisonings that lead to oxidative stress. We seek to describe this uncommon instance of accidental diquat ingestion, including the unique therapeutic regimen, and course of disease progression.

