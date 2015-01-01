Abstract

PURPOSE: The main objective of this retrospective study was to establish an epidemiological overview of patients admitted to an Emergency department specialized in musculo-skeletal trauma for acute lesions related to Badminton practice in the period from January 1st 2010 to January 1st 2015.



METHODS: There were 135 patients with 140 admissions and 146 total number of injuries. There were 67 females (48%) and 73 males (52%). The mean age was 28 ± 13.8 years, ranging 10-66 years. 91 patients (65%) could be contacted by telephone to fill a questionnaire aimed at completing the information provided by the medical records.



RESULTS: 129 lesions (88.3%) were located to the lower limbs, 16 (11%) to the upper limbs, and one (0.7%) at the head. For the whole series, there were 89 sprains (60.9%), 32 tendino-muscular lesions (21.9%), 13 fractures (8.9%), 5 dislocations (3.4%), 3 painful contusions (2.1%), 3 meniscal injuries (2.1%) and one wound (0.7%). In the lower limbs, lateral ankle sprain was the most frequent diagnosis (43.4%), followed successively by rupture of the Achilles tendon (13.9%), tennis leg (8.5%), and mid-foot sprain (6.9%). Of the 146 lesions, 117 (80.1%) received non-operative treatment, 28 (19.1%) received surgical treatment in the operation room, and one simple wound (0.7%) was sutured in the emergency room.



CONCLUSIONS: Lateral ankle sprains followed by tendino-muscular lesions of the calf are by far the most frequent lesions of badminton. Modification of the shoes of badminton players should be considered to decrease the high incidence of ankle injuries.

Language: en