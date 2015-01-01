Abstract

Disability and ableism remain a nascent area of inquiry in road traffic injury research. A scoping review of academic literature was conducted to understand the state of knowledge on disability and pedestrian-motor vehicle collisions. Sixty-two eligible articles were identified and included. A significantly higher risk of pedestrian collisions, injuries, and fatalities was consistently found among disabled people. Risk factors included individualized factors such as walking speed and crossing decisions of disabled people. The roles of social/political environments in injury risk were less commonly explored. More research is needed to assess how inaccessible or disabling environments may produce elevated risk of pedestrian injury among disabled populations.

