Abstract

CONTEXT: Childhood injuries are a less explored area of public health. In the presence of public health problems such as communicable and noncommunicable diseases, childhood injury has gained less attention from the health system. AIMS: The aim of the study was to assess the prevalence of various types of unintentional injuries (UI) amongst children and to assess the factors associated with same. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: The study was conducted at Ahmedabad District of Gujarat State, and this is a cross-sectional sStudy.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: The current study was a part of a multicentric national level research supported by Indian Council of Medical Research. Total 11 sites were selected across India, which all followed a uniform methodology. One of the selected sites was Dholka taluka of Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. This cross-sectional study was conducted in 2341 households. The study participants were children aged from 6 months up to 18 years. A total of 3018 children and their caretakers were interviewed using software-based questionnaire. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS USED: Statistical analysis was performed by frequencies and Percentage, Chi-square Test, Z-Test.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of injuries was 7.62%. Gender and area of residence were significantly associated with UI. Fall-related injuries had the highest prevalence (3.38%), followed by road traffic injuries (RTI) (1.62%). The prevalence of burn-related injuries and poisoning was higher among females compared to males. No mortality was observed due to UI.



CONCLUSIONS: Majority of the injuries were of minor or trivial type. Fall-related injury and RTI were the most common types of UIs among children.

