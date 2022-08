Abstract

... homicide rates for a dozen U.S. cities in 2020 soared by 14% to 74% over the previous year... most of those killings have been firearms related. Interestingly, there has not been an accompaning increase in burglaries, thefts, and other property crimes...



It was a profoundly sad state of affairs, three years ago, when the Missouri State Medical Association's House of Delegates found it necessary to pass a resolution recommending that bleeding control training be instituted in our schools. Realizing not that our 2019 "tourniquet resolution" is virtually all that we have mustered the courage to do as far as gun violence is beyone disappointing -- it is hearthreaking...

Language: en