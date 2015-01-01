Abstract

Falls occur at staggering rates across the country, with 25% of Americans over 65 reporting annual falls. The fall rate in Missourian older adults is 27.3%. Eighty-six percent of fall-related deaths happen over the age of 65. There are many intrinsic and extrinsic factors that contribute to falls, with some factors that can be targeted and optimized by physicians. There are nuances to the history and physical that can help physicians identify these risk factors.

Language: en