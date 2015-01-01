SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Do B, Kirkland C, Besenyi GM, Carissa Smock M, Lanza K. Prev. Med. Rep. 2022; 29: e101959.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pmedr.2022.101959

36034528

PMC9394097

The purpose of the systematic review was to identify, evaluate, and synthesize evidence from available published literature examining the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on youth physical activity (PA). A systematic review of the literature was conducted for years 2020-2021. Published articles were searched in eight databases. Inclusion criteria included: availability of full-text, written in English language, and reported quantitative or qualitative results of original or secondary data on PA and COVID-19 related factors among youth (ages 5-17 years). A standard quality assessment tool assessed risk of bias and quality of included articles. The search retrieved 2,899 articles with 51 articles ultimately meeting inclusion criteria. The majority of articles (65 %) investigated change in PA from before to during the pandemic. Most evidence indicated an overall decrease in youth PA levels during the pandemic with differences observed among sub-populations (e.g., age, sex or gender), type, and location.

FINDINGS suggest pandemic-related closures hindered PA participation due to a high reliance on school- and sport-based PA. Programmatic strategies (e.g., activity breaks, active curriculum, free online activities/lessons) should include aligning intervention measures and geared towards evolving and ongoing PA promotion based on the latest findings.


Children; Adolescents; Exercise; COVID-19; (COVID-19), coronavirus disease 2019; (PA), physical activity

