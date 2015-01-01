|
Citation
|
Liang H, Jiang H, Zhang C, Zhou H, Zhang B, Tuo A. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2022; 15: 2259-2269.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36035808
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: With the widespread use of the Internet and mobile phone, cyberbullying has become a new type of bullying among adolescents. It is of great practical significance to explore the relevant factors affecting cyberbullying for prevention and intervention of adolescents' cyberbullying. However, few studies have considered the effect of both the family and social factors on cyberbullying. Therefore, the current study examines whether the parent-adolescent conflict as a family factor and deviant peer affiliation as a social factor have an effect on adolescents' cyberbullying, as well as the role of moral disengagement and gender.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; cyberbullying; deviant peer affiliation; moral disengagement; parent-adolescent conflict