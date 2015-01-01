|
Boyle TP, Ludy S, Meguerdichian D, Dugas JN, Drainoni ML, Litvak M, Bedenbaugh RT, Schmidt L, Miller K, Biddinger PD, Goralnick E. Telemed. J. E-Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
36036805
INTRODUCTION: The federally funded Region 1 Regional Disaster Health Response System (RDHRS) and the American Burn Association partnered to develop a model regional disaster teleconsultation system within a Medical Emergency Operations Center (MEOC) to support triage and specialty consultation during a no-notice mass casualty incident. Our objective was to test the acceptability and feasibility of a prototype model system in simulated disasters as proof of concept.
Language: en
telemedicine; disaster medicine; mass casualty incidents; regional medical programs; teleconsultation