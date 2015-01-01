Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The federally funded Region 1 Regional Disaster Health Response System (RDHRS) and the American Burn Association partnered to develop a model regional disaster teleconsultation system within a Medical Emergency Operations Center (MEOC) to support triage and specialty consultation during a no-notice mass casualty incident. Our objective was to test the acceptability and feasibility of a prototype model system in simulated disasters as proof of concept.



METHODS: We conducted a mixed-methods simulation study using the Technology Acceptance Model framework. Participating physicians completed the Telehealth Usability Questionnaire (TUQ) and semistructured interviews after simulations.



RESULTS: TUQ item scores rating the model system were highest for usefulness and satisfaction, and lowest for interaction quality and reliability.



CONCLUSIONS: We found high model acceptance, but desire for a simpler, more reliable technology interface with better audiovisual quality for low-frequency, high-stakes use. Future work will emphasize technology interface quality and reliability, automate coordinator roles, and field test the model system.

