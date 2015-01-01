SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Boyle TP, Ludy S, Meguerdichian D, Dugas JN, Drainoni ML, Litvak M, Bedenbaugh RT, Schmidt L, Miller K, Biddinger PD, Goralnick E. Telemed. J. E-Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/tmj.2022.0103

PMID

36036805

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The federally funded Region 1 Regional Disaster Health Response System (RDHRS) and the American Burn Association partnered to develop a model regional disaster teleconsultation system within a Medical Emergency Operations Center (MEOC) to support triage and specialty consultation during a no-notice mass casualty incident. Our objective was to test the acceptability and feasibility of a prototype model system in simulated disasters as proof of concept.

METHODS: We conducted a mixed-methods simulation study using the Technology Acceptance Model framework. Participating physicians completed the Telehealth Usability Questionnaire (TUQ) and semistructured interviews after simulations.

RESULTS: TUQ item scores rating the model system were highest for usefulness and satisfaction, and lowest for interaction quality and reliability.

CONCLUSIONS: We found high model acceptance, but desire for a simpler, more reliable technology interface with better audiovisual quality for low-frequency, high-stakes use. Future work will emphasize technology interface quality and reliability, automate coordinator roles, and field test the model system.


Language: en

Keywords

telemedicine; disaster medicine; mass casualty incidents; regional medical programs; teleconsultation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print