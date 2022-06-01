Abstract

Alcohol or drug use and road rage behaviors in drivers are threats to traffic safety. The purpose of this research is to examine the relationship between alcohol or drug use and aggression in Turkish drivers, and to evaluate the mediating role of driving anger in this relationship. 270 amateur and professional Turkish drivers (170 male, 100 female) have filled up Driving Anger Scale (DAS), Driver Aggression Indicators Scale (DAIS), Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and the Questionnaire Form. 15.9% of the participants scored 8 and higher on the AUDIT scale (alcohol problem). The most prevalent substance is cannabis, used at least once in a lifetime (20%). The results of mediated regression analysis indicates that driving anger has an increasing mediating role in the relationship between alcohol use and driver aggression. Due to limitations in the data, we could not reveal the relationship between substance use and driver aggression. These findings have led us to think that drinking use may contribute to being a perpetrator and/or a victim of the road rage. Taking precautions against drinking driving and road rage and going over the current implementations is important in order to create a safer traffic environment. Scientific researches carried out in this field must aim to provide the desired efficiency on prevention and intervention programs that reduce the prevalance of such dangerous acts.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Violence

Language: en