Abstract

Driving simulators have become an important tool in human factors research, given that they are appropriately validated. Therefore, this study aims to explore the behavioral (absolute and relative) validity of a fixed-base driving simulator by analyzing different driving behavior measures such as speed, longitudinal acceleration, lateral acceleration, and brake pedal force. Thirty professional drivers participated in the experiment and the data was collected in real and simulated worlds under No Time Pressure (NTP) and Time Pressure (TP) driving conditions. Initially, comparative analyses were conducted on different driving behavior measures using Wilcoxon-signed rank test to examine absolute validity of the driving simulator. Finally, Generalized Linear Mixed (GLM) models were developed for computing the effective distance between real and simulated worlds by quantifying the parameters and for establishing relative validity. In general, the continuous profiles of driving behavior measures followed similar trends in real and simulated worlds and comparative analyses indicated relative validity of the driving simulator. The GLM models showed significant interaction effect of driving environments (real-world and simulated world) and driving conditions (NTP and TP) where high driving speed, high brake pedal force, and low lateral acceleration were observed in simulated world under TP driving condition than real-world under TP driving condition. Overall, the statistical analyses showed qualitative correspondence (relative validity) of the driving behavior measures in between real and simulated worlds. The findings from the current study showed expediency of the driving simulator and its effectiveness in conducting research on human factors and driver safety.

