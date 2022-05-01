|
Costantini A, Ceschi A, Oviedo-Trespalacios O. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 129-142.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Smartphones are essential tools for communications and information management in organizational settings. However, smartphone use is a risky behavior when used while driving to and from work. As work experiences have been found to influence risky commuting behaviors, we hypothesized that job crafting, i.e., a set of proactive work behaviors through which employees change their job demands and resources, influences and is influenced by risky commuting behaviors. We argued that employees' smartphone use during driving commutes is related to how employees proactively choose to transform their demands and resources at work. A quantitative diary study was designed to investigate the process linking smartphone use during driving commutes to and from work and job crafting. A sample of 128 office employees completed two short daily questionnaires for five consecutive workdays (N = 627 observations).
Daily diary study; Distraction; Driver behavior; Job crafting; Mobile phone; Road user behavior; Smartphone