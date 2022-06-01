|
Useche SA, O'Hern S, Gonzalez-Marin A, Gene-Morales J, Alonso F, Stephens AN. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 168-182.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
The use of non-motorized transportation and micro-mobility is increasing in many cities. Bicycle riding and e-scooter use are now more common and affordable than ever. However, users of these devices face certain key issues. These include their own risky behaviors as well as involvement in conflicts with other road users. Self-report data may not adequately capture these behaviors and interactions. Despite this, more objective data (i.e., how third parties perceive these users' road behaviors) is scarce. Aims: This study aimed to understand whether e-scooter riders have comparable or different riding behaviors than cyclists. This was investigated using a mixed-method study.
Language: en
Cyclists; E-scooter riders; Proxies; Riding safety; Risky behavior; Road crash prevention; Road users