Duboz A, Mourtzouchou A, Grosso M, Kolarova V, Cordera R, Nägele S, Alonso Raposo M, Krause J, Garus A, Eisenmann C, dell'Olio L, Alonso B, Ciuffo B. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 200-221.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2022.06.013

unavailable

The successful deployment of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) will largely depend on public opinion. Expectations and concerns are essential components driving the speed of market uptake and final adoption of these technologies. We have studied user expectations and concerns, as well as their provenance, by conducting a series of Focus Group (FG) discussions with transport area experts and non-expert participants, in Italy, Germany, and Spain. Together with user acceptance, potential advantages and disadvantages that CAVs may bring at a societal level were explored.

RESULTS show that benefits like increased safety and accessibility and improved travel experience for both driver and passengers could support CAVs' deployment. Nevertheless, a variety of concerns were raised during the discussions, related to privacy, responsibility in case of an accident, and increase in maintenance and repair costs. These aspects could significantly hamper or delay CAVs acceptability and need to be carefully considered by stakeholders. The reported insights from the FG discussions and the fact that some participants noted positive changes of their initial idea of CAVs due to their participation in the discussion, exemplify the importance of citizen engagement activities to address mobility challenges.


Acceptance; Attitudes; Connected and Automated Vehicles; Expectations, Focus Group discussion

