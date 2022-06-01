|
Duboz A, Mourtzouchou A, Grosso M, Kolarova V, Cordera R, Nägele S, Alonso Raposo M, Krause J, Garus A, Eisenmann C, dell'Olio L, Alonso B, Ciuffo B. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 200-221.
Abstract
The successful deployment of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) will largely depend on public opinion. Expectations and concerns are essential components driving the speed of market uptake and final adoption of these technologies. We have studied user expectations and concerns, as well as their provenance, by conducting a series of Focus Group (FG) discussions with transport area experts and non-expert participants, in Italy, Germany, and Spain. Together with user acceptance, potential advantages and disadvantages that CAVs may bring at a societal level were explored.
Acceptance; Attitudes; Connected and Automated Vehicles; Expectations, Focus Group discussion