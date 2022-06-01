SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Marasini G, Caleffi F, Machado LM, Pereira BM. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 249-264.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2022.06.017

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

People involved in motor vehicle accidents (MVA) are at increased risk for psychological problems. Although the existing literature states that MVAs cause substantial negative mental health effects, summarizing and comparing these effects to understand their consequences could be more explored. This systematic literature review provides an overview of the literature surrounding the psychological consequences of MVAs to summarize and quantify their effects on mental health. The studies published in an English-language journal in the last 20 years (2001-2021) that present psychological consequences of MVAs were included. Web of Science, Scopus, and PubMed databases were used for the literature search. The systematic literature search found 23 eligible studies. After identifying all relevant studies on the topic, we synthesized the applied psychological assessment methods and the psychological consequences of MVAs. Current gaps in the reviewed papers and what future research are needed are also discussed.

RESULTS indicated that negative psychological consequences following an MVA are substantial, with all studies pointing to negative consequences in at least one psychopathology. Trauma-related MVA injuries are associated with elevated psychological distress, and MVA-related psychological consequences could have long-term effects if left untreated.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety; Mental health; Motor vehicle accidents; Phobia; Psychosocial distress; PTSD

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print