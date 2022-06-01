Abstract

OBJECTIVE

This study examined the associations between personality traits (i.e., neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness) and aberrant driving behaviors in a sample of Australian and Italian drivers by investigating the mediation effect of mind-wandering (MW) tendency.

Background

Although unsafe driving behaviors are influenced by both a driver's MW tendency and personality traits, the potential interaction between these variables and their association with aberrant driving behaviors has not been previously investigated.

Method

Nine-hundred and four active drivers (n = 452 Australians, n = 452 Italians) completed an online survey related to their self-reported personality traits, driving behaviors, and MW tendency.

Results

A multi-group path analysis showed that MW tendency significantly mediated the effects of neuroticism, extraversion, and conscientiousness on aberrant driving behavior with invariances across nationality groups.

Conclusion

These results suggest that the association between personality traits and aberrant driving behaviors is partially explained by a driver's MW tendency while driving. Further research is needed to understand these relationships using objective measures of MW while driving (e.g., the probe-caught method). The findings of this study suggest that the assessment of personality traits may have important implications for inattentive and distracted driving and fitness-to-drive evaluation purposes.

Language: en