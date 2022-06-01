Abstract

Automated vehicles are expected to communicate with pedestrians at least during the introductory phase, for example, via LED strips, displays, or loudspeakers. While these are added to minimize confusion and increase trust, the human passenger within the vehicle could perform motions that a pedestrian could misinterpret as opposing the vehicle's communication. To evaluate potential solutions to this problem, we conducted an online video-based within-subjects experiment (N = 59). The solutions under evaluation were mode distinction, vehicle appearance, and the visibility of the passenger via a tintable windshield. Our results show that especially the mode distinction and the conspicuous sensor attached to the automated vehicle showed positive effects. A tintable windshield, however, was negatively assessed. Thus, our work helps to design eHMI concepts to introduce automated vehicles safely by informing about feasible methods to avoid mode confusion.

Language: en