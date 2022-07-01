Abstract

Young drivers aged 17 to 25 years are overrepresented in road crash fatalities globally. In Queensland, Australia, tailgating is an illegal behaviour that has been attributed to at least 8,000 rear-end crashes per year. Notably, it has been found that young drivers tailgate more frequently than older drivers. This study utilised self-determination theory to understand self-regulation behind tailgating among young drivers. This theory has yet to be applied to understand tailgating but has been successful in understanding other risky driving behaviours, suggesting self-determination theory may have predictive utility in explaining tailgating. Participants (n = 609) aged 17 to 25 years (Mage = 20.61 years) completed an anonymous online survey measuring engagement in tailgating, external and internal regulation, trait self-regulation, and aggressive driving.



RESULTS indicated that young drivers less influenced by legal and non-legal sanctions are likely to engage in tailgating more frequently (lower external regulation). Young drivers influenced by safe driving values were less likely to engage in tailgating (greater internal regulation). Poorer trait self-regulation and higher measures of aggressive driving were predictors of more frequent tailgating in young drivers. The results support the development of informative campaigns centred on the self-determination theory with the aim of educating young drivers on the implications of tailgating and safe following distances.

Language: en