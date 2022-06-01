Abstract

Traffic safety has always been a hot topic for human-driven (HDV) and autonomous vehicles (AV) mixed flow. The conflict between permitted right-turn vehicles (PRT) and opposing through vehicles (TH) at signalized intersections (left-handed traffic) is extraordinarily critical. AVs with aggressive behaviors are able to accept short gap time without losing safety. However, such a turning maneuver may lead to dangerous feelings and cause unexpected reactions of approaching drivers. This study aims to investigate and model drivers' reactions in TH movements to PRT AVs considering the trust degree of drivers to AVs. Questionnaire surveys and driving simulator experiments were conducted for 41 participants.



RESULTS reveal that the right turn timing of PRT AV will significantly influence drivers' reactions. Basically, TH drivers will brake with a high probability under the situation of small expected post encroachment time (PET). It is also found that female drivers and drivers with low trust in AVs are more vigilant to PRT AVs than other drivers. Based on this finding a two-layer model for reproducing TH drivers' reactions to PRT AVs is proposed. The first layer is to determine the braking decision and the second layer is to calculate the parameters of braking behaviors (brake lag, braking time, and speed drop). The significance and coefficients variables in these models proved that the trust in AV will influence drivers' decisions and braking behaviors (brake lag and braking time). The more the drivers trust AVs, the smaller the expected PET to AVs they can accept for passing without braking, and the more gently they will brake (longer brake lag and shorter braking time) due to the cutting in of PRT AVs. This effect will become significant after drivers have experienced several interactions with AVs.

Language: en