Jászberényi M, Miskolczi M, Munkácsy A, Földes D. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 407-422.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2022.07.013

unavailable

Autonomous vehicles are expected to shape mobility and tourism. This paper introduces an extension to the TAM to better understand the adoption of self-driving cars for tourism purposes. The new model (TAMAT) confirms some under-explored impacts of tourism-related variables, such as Openness to Tourism Usage and Unusual Surroundings, and the Adherence to Conventional Use on the Intention to Use self-driving cars. The research is based on online data collection (n = 646) and applies Covariance-Based Structural Equation Modelling.

FINDINGS indicate that the opportunity of using self-driving cars for tourism and unusual environments has a positive impact, while adherence to conventional car use has a negative impact on the intention to use self-driving cars.


Autonomous vehicles (AVs); Covariance-based structural equation modelling (CB-SEM); Systematic literature review (SLR); Technology acceptance model (TAM); Technology Acceptance Model of Autonomous Vehicles for Tourism Purposes (TAMAT); Tourism

