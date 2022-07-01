|
Jászberényi M, Miskolczi M, Munkácsy A, Földes D. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 407-422.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Autonomous vehicles are expected to shape mobility and tourism. This paper introduces an extension to the TAM to better understand the adoption of self-driving cars for tourism purposes. The new model (TAMAT) confirms some under-explored impacts of tourism-related variables, such as Openness to Tourism Usage and Unusual Surroundings, and the Adherence to Conventional Use on the Intention to Use self-driving cars. The research is based on online data collection (n = 646) and applies Covariance-Based Structural Equation Modelling.
Language: en
Autonomous vehicles (AVs); Covariance-based structural equation modelling (CB-SEM); Systematic literature review (SLR); Technology acceptance model (TAM); Technology Acceptance Model of Autonomous Vehicles for Tourism Purposes (TAMAT); Tourism