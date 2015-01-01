Abstract

AIMS: Due to the recent rapid expansion of scooter sharing companies, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of electric scooter (e-scooter) injuries. Our purpose was to conduct a systematic review to characterize the demographic characteristics, most common injuries, and management of patients injured from electric scooters.



METHODS: We searched PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, and Web of Science databases using variations of the term "electric scooter". We excluded studies conducted prior to 2015, studies with a population of less than 50, case reports, and studies not focused on electric scooters. Data were analyzed using t-tests and p-values < 0.05 were considered significant.



RESULTS: We studied 5,705 patients from 34 studies. The mean age was 33.3 years (SD 3.5), and 58.3% (n = 3,325) were male. The leading mechanism of injury was falling (n = 3,595, 74.4%). Injured patients were more likely to not wear a helmet (n = 2,114; 68.1%; p < 0.001). The most common type of injury incurred was bony injuries (n = 2,761, 39.2%), of which upper limb fractures dominated (n = 1,236, 44.8%). Head and neck injuries composed 22.2% (n = 1,565) of the reported injuries, including traumatic brain injuries (n = 455; 2.5%), lacerations/abrasions/contusions (n = 500; 7.1%), intracerebral brain haemorrhages (n = 131; 1.9%), and concussions (n = 255; 3.2%). Standard radiographs comprised most images (n = 2,153; 57.7%). Most patients were treated and released without admission (n = 2,895; 54.5%), and 17.2% (n = 911) of injured patients required surgery. Qualitative analyses of the cost of injury revealed that any intoxication was associated with higher billing costs.



CONCLUSION: The leading injuries from e-scooters are upper limb fractures. Falling was the leading mechanism of injury, and most patients did not wear a helmet. Future research should focus on injury characterization, treatment, and cost.Cite this article: Bone Jt Open 2022;3(9):674-683.

Language: en