Kamath A, Yadav A, Baghel J, Mundle S. Glob. Health Sci. Pract. 2022; 10(4): e2100630.
(Copyright © 2022, Johns Hopkins University Press and U.S. Agency for International Development)
36041829
INTRODUCTION: The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) data show that 31.1% of women faced domestic violence in 2015-2016, with no reduction since 2005-2006. Emerging data show that since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), reports of intimate partner violence have increased worldwide because of mandatory lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. The nature of the current pandemic, which has forced women to spend time with their abusers and restricted their mobility, has made them more vulnerable to abuse. We aimed to determine the proportion of domestic violence among Indian women during the lockdown period.
