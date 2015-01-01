Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Farmers, forest workers and gardeners have a higher risk of developing depression compared to other occupational populations. As part of the German pilot project "With us in balance", the potential of six guided internet- and mobile-based interventions (IMIs) to prevent depression among their insurants is examined. The IMI program is tailored to various risk factors of depression, individual symptoms, and needs. Although IMIs have been shown to be effective in reducing depressive symptoms, there is little qualitative research about the acceptance of digital preventive IMIs. The aim of this qualitative study is to gain insights into participants' experiences with the guided IMIs by focusing on determinants for acceptance and satisfaction.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 22/171 (13 %) intervention group (IG) participants of a randomized controlled trial. The interview guide was developed based on theoretical models of user acceptance (Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology) and patient satisfaction (evaluation model, discrepancy theory). The interviews were evaluated independently by two coders performing a deductive-inductive content analysis and attaining a substantial level of agreement (K = 0.73).



RESULTS: The qualitative analysis revealed 71 determinants for acceptance and satisfaction across ten dimensions: performance expectancy, organisation, e-coach, usability, training content and structure, training usage, training outcome, financing, social influence, and behavioural intention. The most frequently identified drivers for the IMI use include "location independence", "positive relationship to the e-coach" (each n = 19, 86 %), "personal e-coach guidance", "expertise of the e-coach", "target group specific adaptation" (each n = 18, 82 %), "flexibility", "high willingness for renewed participation" (each n = 17, 77 %), "fast and easy availability", "training of health enhancing attitudes and behaviours" and "content with figurative expressions" (each n = 16, 73 %).



DISCUSSION: The qualitative findings predominantly suggest the acceptance of and satisfaction with the IMI program for the prevention of depression in famers and related lines of work. Many identified positive drivers are related to the e-coach guidance, which emphasizes its importance in the preventive setting from the perspective of the participants. Nevertheless, some negative aspects have been identified which help to understand potential weaknesses of the IMI program. Participants indicated different needs in terms of IMI content and usage, which points towards the potential benefit of individualisation. The possibility of being able to use IMIs anonymously, flexibly and independently of location might be highly relevant for this specific target group.

Language: en