Marcum ZA, Dai Z, Tan ECK. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36039866
Falls and related injuries are common and cause significant morbidity and mortality in older adults living in long-term care settings.1 However, prior epidemiological estimates of falls in this setting are nearly 30 years old and not nationally representative.2 Contemporary representative data are needed to inform research and policy related to falls. Thus, we evaluated the prevalence and characteristics associated with falls and fall-related injuries using a nationally representative sample of residential care community (RCC) residents in the United States.
