Abstract

Falls and related injuries are common and cause significant morbidity and mortality in older adults living in long-term care settings.1 However, prior epidemiological estimates of falls in this setting are nearly 30 years old and not nationally representative.2 Contemporary representative data are needed to inform research and policy related to falls. Thus, we evaluated the prevalence and characteristics associated with falls and fall-related injuries using a nationally representative sample of residential care community (RCC) residents in the United States.



The prevalence of falls during the past 90 days at the RCC was 26.4%. The occurrence of falls did not differ by sex, race, use of Medicaid, visual impairment, or number of comorbidities. However, a greater proportion of those with falls were prescribed polypharmacy ≥9 medications, dependent per the Katz Index of Independence in Activities of Daily Living (Katz ADL score), requiring a walking aid, or having impaired cognitive function.

