Abstract

The aim of this study was to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the epidemiology of maxillofacial trauma in a regional trauma center in L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy, during the first wave of the pandemic and comparted it to an equivalent period from 2015 to 2018. The authorshave retrospectively analyzed personal data, site of trauma, etiology, and mechanism of injury. Statistical analysis has been carried out utilizing IBM SPSS Statistics software (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY) and significance was accepted for P values of <0.05. From January 2015 to December 2020, a total of 296 were analyzed. In Pre-COVID era, 195 patients were evaluated, 130 males (66.6%) and 65 females (33.4%). Zygomatic-malar complex fractures were the most common site of trauma in both genders (53%), followed by mandibular fractures (23%) and orbital ones (15%). The highest incidences of injuries were recorded between 15 and 34 years (21%) with the most common etiology attributed to road accidents traumas (49%). In COVID19 era, the authors recorded 101 traumas, 58 males (57.4%), 43 females (42.6%). Zygomatic-malar complex fractures were confirmed as the most common ones in both genders (41%). The most common etiology was related to casual domestic accident and assaults (37% and 30%, respectively). There was no statistically significant difference in terms of incidence in the comparison of Pre-COVID19 and COVID19 periods (P > 0.05) as opposed to the etiology in which the road traffic accidents decreased in favor of domestic accidents and interpersonal assaults (P < 0.05). Our scientific study represents the first epidemiologic study related to the impact of COVID-19 on maxillo-facial trauma in the Province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy. A decrease in the number of Maxillofacial injuries related to road traffic accidents can be demonstrated as the benefit of lockdown, however, a significant increase in the number of physical assaults shows how isolation and restrictions have had a highly negative psychological impact on society.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en