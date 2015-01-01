|
Citation
|
Hollis BF, Kim N, Youk A, Dichter ME. J. Gen. Intern Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36042084
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Experience of sexual violence (SV) is prevalent among the Veteran population and associated with many negative mental and physical health outcomes including suicidal behavior, obesity, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and poor sexual and reproductive functioning. Although Veterans of any gender may experience SV, women Veterans are particularly at risk. Research on SV among Veterans has focused primarily on the experience of SV during military service (military sexual trauma, MST), although Veterans may also experience SV prior to and following military service. The aim of the current study was to construct a more comprehensive method of identifying SV among Veterans Health Administration (VHA) patients as documented in medical records in a national cohort of 325,907 Veterans who used VHA care between 2000 and 2018 in order to inform future research in this area.
Language: en