Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates have increased among women Veterans, with increased use of firearms as the method. Addressing suicide risk in this population requires understanding the prevalence and correlates of firearm access in healthcare settings frequented by women Veterans.



OBJECTIVES: Characterize the prevalence and correlates of firearm ownership and storage practices among women Veterans using Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reproductive healthcare (RHC) services.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional national survey conducted in 2018-2019 (17.9% response rate). PARTICIPANTS: Post-9/11 women Veterans using RHC (n=350). MAIN MEASURES: VA Military Sexual Trauma Screen, PTSD Checklist for DSM-5, Hurt/Insult/Threaten/Scream, Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale screener, self-reported firearm access. KEY RESULTS: 38.0% (95% confidence interval [95% CI]: 32.9, 43.3) of participants reported personally owning firearms, and 38.9% (95% CI: 33.7, 44.2) reported other household members owned firearms. Among those with firearms in or around their homes, 17.8% (95% CI: 12.3, 24.4) and 21.9% (95% CI: 15.9, 28.9) reported all were unsafely stored (loaded or unlocked, respectively). Women who experienced recent intimate partner violence were less likely to report personally owning firearms (adjusted prevalence ratio [APR]=0.75; 95% CI: 0.57, 0.996). Those who experienced military sexual harassment (APR=1.46; 95% CI=1.09, 1.96), were married (APR=1.74; 95% CI: 1.33, 2.27), or lived with other adult(s) (APR=6.26; 95% CI: 2.87, 13.63) were more likely to report having household firearms owned by someone else. Storing firearms loaded was more prevalent among women with lifetime (APR=1.47; 95% CI=1.03, 2.08) or past-month (APR=1.69; 95% CI=1.15, 2.48) suicidal ideation and less likely among those with other adult(s) in the home (unadjusted PR=0.62; 95% CI=0.43, 0.91). Those with parenting responsibilities (APR=0.61; 95% CI=0.38, 0.97) were less likely to store firearms unlocked.



CONCLUSIONS: Firearm access is prevalent among post-9/11 women Veterans using VA RHC. Interpersonal factors may be important determinants of firearm access in this population. Safe firearm storage initiatives are needed among women Veterans using RHC, particularly for those with suicidal ideation.

