Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In 2013, the state of Maryland passed the Firearms Safety Act limiting the private sales of handguns, which did not apply to long guns often used for hunting (e.g., rifles and shotguns). This decreased the accessibility of handguns relative to long guns. We assessed the frequency of long gun suicides in the years before and after the policy change during winter season, which encompasses hunting season in Maryland.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis on all 4107 well-characterized adult suicides caused by firearms in Maryland from 2003 through 2019. Logistic regression was performed, stratifying by decedent sex, race, and age.



RESULTS: While handgun suicides decreased in the period after 2013's Firearm Safety Act (p < 0.008), wintertime long gun suicides increased after 2013 (p < 0.004). Caucasian race (p < 0.006), male sex (p < 0.005), and middle age (p < 0.001) were significantly associated with wintertime long gun suicides after 2013.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that while the 2013 Firearms Safety Act decreased handgun suicides significantly, it did not reduce long gun suicides and there may even have been replacement with long guns during hunting season, when rifles are out and accessible. This association was most prominent among the demographics most likely to hunt (Caucasian, middle-aged, and male).

