Abstract

Client-perpetrated violence (CPV) can lead to worse health consequences. However, little attention is paid to the CPV experience among Chinese female sex workers. Our study aimed to assess the association between CPV experience and health risk behaviors among FSWs in China. Data used in this study was from the baseline interviewer-administered questionnaire of a cluster randomized controlled trial conducted in June-October 2020. The collected information included sociodemographic characteristics, HIV/STI symptoms, number of clients, quality of the workplace, and past CPV experience. The association between violence experience and potential HIV/STI risk factors was explored using multivariable regression. Among 480 FSWs who participated in this study, 13.5% experienced CPV in the past. Compared to those who had never experienced CPV, FSWs who experienced CPV were more likely to report previous STI-related symptoms (aOR 4.29, 95% CI 1.73-10.64), more than 15 clients in the past month (aOR 2.56, 95% CI 1.18-5.52), a history of HIV testing (aOR 2.99, 95% CI 1.64-5.46), and work at low-tier workplaces (aOR 2.09, 95% CI 1.18-3.70). Overall, CPV prevalence is not low among Chinese FSWs, and there are some associations with HIV/STI risk factors; a future intervention targeting CPV in HIV/STI prevention programs is needed.

