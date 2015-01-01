Abstract

Previous studies have linked peer bullying to nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, the evidence is largely limited to population-based groups. This study examined whether there is a relationship between NSSI and being a victim of peer bullying among adolescents in a clinical sample and how this may be influenced by types of bullying. The sample consisted of 96 outpatients with NSSI and 107 healthy adolescents. The Inventory of Statements About Self-Injury, Peer Bullying Scale, and Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale were applied. Whereas the scores of each bullying type of adolescents with NSSI were significantly higher, their self-esteem scores were significantly lower. Each victimization score of bullying had a negative correlation with NSSI-onset age and self-esteem scores and a positive correlation with self-injury scores. This study demonstrated that being a victim of any type of bullying is strongly associated with self-injury. It would be advisable to screen adolescents with self-injury for exposure to bullying, and vice versa.

