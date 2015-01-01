Abstract

PURPOSE: Integrating Minority Stress Theory and Bagge and Sher's Theoretical Framework of the Alcohol-Suicide Attempt Relation, this study aimed to test whether experiencing both minority stress and suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) had a greater strength of association with Latinx and Black sexual minority youth (SMY)'s alcohol use compared with that of White SMY.



METHODS: Using data on 2341 non-Latinx Black, Latinx, and non-Latinx White SMY from the 2015 and 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveys, we tested the prevalence of STBs, victimization, and alcohol use for Black and Latinx participants compared with White participants. Multivariate logistic regression analyses tested the main effects of STBs, victimization, and race/ethnicity on alcohol use. Finally, interaction terms assessed the interaction among STBs, victimization, and race/ethnicity on alcohol use.



RESULTS: The results supported our hypothesis, based on Minority Stress Theory, that experiencing victimization would be associated with greater alcohol use.



RESULTS also supported Bagge and Sher's theoretical framework showing that suicide plan and attempts were associated with greater alcohol use. When taking all of these stressors into account, results showed that Latinx SMY who experienced victimization had greater current prevalence of alcohol use than their White counterparts. However, Latinx SMY who were victimized and experienced suicidal ideation reported lower alcohol use than White SMY.



CONCLUSION: These findings support the double jeopardy and resiliency hypotheses, which suggest that minority stressors have differing associations for each racial/ethnic SMY group's alcohol use. More research is needed that helps to disentangle the protective and risk factors for alcohol use among Black and Latinx SMY.

Language: en