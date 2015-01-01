Abstract

Most of the published epidemiology on osteoporosis is derived from White populations; still many countries have increasing ethno-culturally diverse populations, leading to gaps in the development of population-specific effective fracture prevention strategies. We describe differences in prevalent fracture and bone mineral density patterns in Canadians of different racial/ethnic backgrounds.



METHODS: For this cross-sectional analysis, we used the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging baseline data (2011-2015) of 22,091 randomly selected participants of Black, East Asian, South or Southeast Asian (SSEA) and White race/ethnic backgrounds, aged 45-85 years with available information on the presence or absence of self-reported prevalent low trauma fractures and femoral neck BMD (FNBMD) measurement. Logistic and linear regression models examined associations of race/ethnic background with fracture and FNBMD, respectively. Covariates included sex, age, height, body mass index (BMI), grip strength and physical performance score.



RESULTS: We identified 11,166 women and 10,925 men. Self-reported race/ethnic backgrounds were: 139 Black, 205 East Asian, 269 SSEA and 21,478 White. White participants were older (mean 62.5 years) than the other groups (60.5 years) and had a higher BMI (28.0 kg/m(2)) than both Asian groups, but lower than the Black group. The population-weighted prevalence of falls was 10.0%, and that of low trauma fracture was 12.0% ranging from 3.3% (Black) to 12.3% (White), with Black and SSEA Canadians having lower adjusted odds ratios (aOR) of low trauma fractures than White Canadians (Black, aOR = 0.3 [95% confidence interval: 0.1-0.7]; SSEA, aOR = 0.5 [0.3-0.8]). The mean (SD) FNBMD varied between groups: Black, 0.907 g/cm(2) (0.154); East Asian, 0.748 g/cm(2) (0.119); SSEA, 0.769 g/cm(2) (0.134); and White, 0.773 g/cm(2) (0.128). Adjusted linear regressions suggested that Black and both Asian groups had higher FNBMD compared to White.



CONCLUSION: Our results support the importance of characterizing bone health predictors in Canadians of different race/ethnic backgrounds to tailor the development of population-specific fracture prevention strategies.

