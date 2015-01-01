SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Soratto J, Meller FO, Miranda VIA, Tomasi CD, Temporão JG, Schäfer AA. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2022; 43: e20210161.

(Copyright © 2022, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)

10.1590/1983-1447.2022.20210161.en

36043642

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate social inequalities of Brazilians in alcohol consumption and cell phone use while driving motor vehicles.

METHODS: Cross-sectional study conducted with people who drive (n=23,474) in 2019. The outcomes adopted were cell phone use and alcohol consumption while driving, associated with the variables gender, age group, skin color, education and macro-region of housing and analyzed using the slope index of inequality using logistic regression.

RESULTS: The inequalities related to alcohol consumption and driving were identified in adults with brown skin color (7.8) linked to the North region (6.8). As for cell phone use while driving, they were higher for the younger age group (19.4) and individuals with higher education (27.1).

CONCLUSION: Cell phone use and alcohol consumption while driving motor vehicles have social inequalities regarding the age group and education, and skin color and macro-region respectively.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Distracted driving; Driver distraction


Language: pt

Adult; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Automobile Driving; *Cell Phone Use; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; Motor Vehicles

