Abstract

The aim of current study is to know the role of job bullying (public screaming, deprivation of the use of resources, constant criticism, unjustified pressure) in promoting the turnover intention from the point of view of a sample of employees in the General Directorate of Tourism in Sulaimania- Kurdistan Region - Iraq. To achieve this objective and answering the study question , the descriptive analytical method with linear regression model were applied , and the data collected through primary source that are from questionnaires of population consist of (287) individuals, and (200) forms were distributed in a random sampling method , of which (170) were returned, just (161) were valid for statistical analysis. The research concluded that there is a correlation between job bullying and the turnover intention, and the existence of an impact of job bullying in strengthening the turnover intention, and accordingly, the research presented a set of recommendations, the most important of which is the need to encourage employees in the General Directorate of Tourism to know Legal knowledge of their duties and rights, and realize cultural diversity, and the internal environment climate to protect themselves from harm and exploitation.

